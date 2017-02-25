Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An award winning artist, whose work is admired by Prince Charles and Sir Richard Branson, has opened his own gallery in the centre of Farndon.

Ian Walton’s Top Farm is located in a former 18th-century farmhouse in the middle of the village comprising five rooms with a comfortable and homely feel. Alongside his own work Ian is displaying work by a number of other talented local artists.

An open exhibition in March titled Capturing Spring is open to all artists of any age, with the overall winner being offered a solo exhibition at the gallery.

Ian said: “We believe the opportunity for young and old alike is very important, as many exhibitions discriminate against young people. I personally know two incredibly talented teenagers who have been prevented from entering national competitions purely because of their age. We should remember that artists such as JMW Turner began painting and selling his work from a very early age.”

The exhibition is also open to sculpture.

Later in the year, in October the gallery is hosting Can You Fake It? where they will be asking artists to try their hand at copying the likes of Monet, Degas and Jackson Pollock for fun.

Ian is also a tutor and is already running weekly classes at the gallery.

His work can be found in private collections world wide and owners include Sir Richard Branson and HRH Prince Charles.

For more details visit www.ian-walton.com or see The Ian Walton Gallery page on Facebook.