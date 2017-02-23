Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Work by some of the world’s most renowned sculptors will be exhibited at Chester Cathedral this summer.

ARK, with works by Damien Hirst, Antony Gormley, Lynn Chadwick, Barbara Hepworth, Sarah Lucas, David Mach, Kenneth Armitage and Peter Randall-Page, amongst others. will take up residence between July 7 and October 15, 2017.

The largest free to enter modern sculpture exhibition to be held in the north west of England, it will feature 90 works by more than 50 internationally renowned sculptors and will be curated by Gallery Pangolin.

This exhibition will use the magnificent interior of the cathedral building as well as the ancient spaces surrounding it as the backdrop to a range of extraordinary works of art.

Dean of Chester Cathedral The Very Revd. Professor Gordon McPhate said: “It is an honour to host such an important collection of sculpture with individual pieces chosen to reveal and complement the narrative of our building.

“Almost three years in the planning, ARK will bring world-class works of art to Chester entirely free of charge.”

Several sculptors will be showing brand new commissions whilst some pieces will be on loan from private collections.