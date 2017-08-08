Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Arts and business leaders gathered at the former Chester Library for a reception to celebrate the opening of Chester Visual Arts’ iconic 70 piece exhibition of pop graphics from the national collection of the Victoria & Albert Museum in London.

V&A senior curator of the exhibition Gill Saunders addressed the large and enthusiastic gathering.

The exhibition, which is free to enter, features major artists including Andy Warhol, Patrick Caulfield, Richard Hamilton, Allen Jones, Roy Lichtenstein, Ed Ruscha, Damien Hirst, Julian Opie and also explores pop in other media, such as the printed textiles of Zandra Rhodes, and takes a look at the legacy of pop in the work of more recent artists and designers.

Chester Visual Arts is a not for profit company established to address the lack of public visual arts provision in Chester.

The board of directors is a group of like-minded business and arts leaders, which includes experts in arts education, curation and management, historic preservation, urban regeneration, the law and environmental management.

The V&A Pop Art in Print exhibition is the first in a series of visual arts interventions into underused and other buildings in the city and the initial aim is to contribute to the renewed cultural vibrancy illustrated by the opening of Storyhouse and the Cathedral’s Ark Sculpture exhibition.

Chairman of Chester Visual Arts Ian Short said: “Our goal is to attract a wide audience for high quality visual arts and to build towards the establishment of permanent exhibition and work space that will present ambitious work from local, national and international artists.

“The immediate challenge is to find suitable exhibition space short and medium term and to begin planning our educational and outreach programmes.”

The exhibition will be open from 10am-5pm every day except Mondays until October 22 at the former Chester Library in Northgate Street.