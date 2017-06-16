Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Storyhouse in Chester is to host an Amnesty International UK and Magnum Photos exhibition to highlight refugee crises since the Second World War.

This exhibition of powerful photographs of past and present refugee crises will be at Storyhouse from Monday, June 19–25.

Vietnam, Chechnya, Bosnia, Iraq and Syria all feature in the exhibition as part of Amnesty’s I Welcome campaign.

Taking place between Monday, June 19–Saturday, June 25, the exhibition will explore the experiences of those uprooted by conflict and persecution over 70 years since the Second World War.

From 1940s Greece to Syria today, the 30 striking pictures from Magnum photographers show the reasons why people are forced to flee, the challenges they face on their journeys to safety and what happens when they make it.

There is an audio guide voiced by the British actor Juliet Stevenson.

The exhibition is part of Amnesty’s I Welcome campaign, calling on the UK to share responsibility in responding to the refugee crisis, including by providing safe and legal routes for refugees to find sanctuary here.

The campaign also highlights the many acts of welcome and solidarity towards refugees from local communities across the country.

Magnum was founded in 1947 by photographers Robert Capa, David ‘Chim’ Seymour, Henri Cartier-Bresson and George Rodger, who had all covered the Second World War. It will be celebrating its 70th anniversary next year.

Displayed throughout Storyhouse, the earliest photographs in the exhibition are David ‘Chim’ Seymour’s images of child refugees in Greece in 1946, juxtaposed with Chien-Chi Chang’s photograph of a mountain of lifejackets abandoned in Lesbos taken just earlier this year.

Others include Philip Jones Griffiths’ 1968 image of a child running from a bombing raid in Vietnam, Thomas Dworzak’s Chechen refugee children playing in the snow in neighbouring Ingushetia in 1999, and Lorenzo Meloni’s recent image of a Syrian family in front of the rubble which used to be their home.

To find out more visit Storyhouse.com