Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cheshire artist and polymath Mark Sheeky will unveil his latest artwork at the Silver Star Art Gallery in Chester later this month.

The new artwork is a hand-made cabinet made of oak and gilded with more than 100 leaves of 23.5 carat gold, and is entitled The Love Reliquary.

The arch-shaped artwork features sculpted golden doors and opens to reveal three fine oil paintings on wooden panel which tell the story of a romance from start to finish, as indicated in the title; a chest in which to store the relics of love.

This unique hand-crafted work has taken the artist three years to complete for the national John Ruskin Prize.

It was decided that the first public display of this work should take place in Chester at the Silver Star Gallery in Godstall Lane.

The cabinet will form the centrepiece of a large exhibition of Mark’s oil paintings at the gallery.

Relics: The Master Artworks of Mark Sheeky will open to the public on Saturday, April 29 at 6pm for one night only.

The Silver Star Gallery was founded in 2015 by Stephen Greenwood with a commitment to discover and showcase the best artist talent.

Mark Sheeky is an artist in all media from Crewe, who remains active across Cheshire.

Winner of the Grosvenor Open Art Competition in 2012, two of his oil paintings are currently on display in the Grosvenor Museum in Chester, where one painting is part of the permanent Cheshire art collection.

In October 2016, Mark composed and performed a 30 minute work for piano at Chester Cathedral as part of the Art Up Close exhibition, In All Its Glory.