The Deepbridge Chester Arts Fair will be returning for the sixth consecutive year to Chester Racecourse from November 17-19.

The UK’s leading artist art fair will plenty in store for everyone with arrival of British and international artists over 2,000 pieces of art on display to purchase, including paintings, sculpture, ceramics, photography and mixed media artwork.

A full programme of live talks and demonstrations by well-recognized artists will offer visitors the opportunity to experience and gain an understanding showcasing of the process of creating art as well as the artists’ personal source of inspiration. Highlights include live sculpting by Christine Pike as well as live painting by Cheshire Artist Mark Wigan exhibiting with the Chester Art Centre.

The fair organisers Black Mango Art will be hosting its first international open arts competition, exhibiting artwork of the winning finalists. The Visual Arts Open is a platform for emerging artists to present their work and originality to a wider audience; all of which the Fair is proud and delighted to support.

Returning to the fair is the ‘Display Room’ sponsored by the Fabulous Chair Company. A room designed for visitors to envision their chosen pieces of art in a setting that replicates the interior of a house. This is an opportunity for art collectors to express and bring their favoured art pieces to life.

Art Fair co-director Laura O’Hare said: “Chester Art Fair allows visitors access to highly collectible investment art, as well as original art by some of today’s leading international artists at a range of affordable prices. We are pleased present works by award-winning travel photographer Peter Aitchison, Sky Arts ‘Landscape Artist of the Year’ finalist Kieran Ingram, as well as fine oil painter Philip Gerrard.”

The dedicated children’s area is open to children of all ages, offering them a range of free fun arts and crafts activities. A variety of hot and cold beverages and food will be available throughout the weekend at ‘The Turf’ café situated inside the building.

The fair will open Friday, November 17 with a charity VIP preview for the Countess of Chester Hospital. Over the weekend, the Fair is open Saturday, November 18 and Sunday, 19 from 10.30am to 5pm. For tickets visit www.chesterartsfair.co.uk or alternatively you can register to enter at the Fair on the day.

For more information and tickets please visit www.chesterarts fair.co.uk, call 01244 952020 or email info@blackmango.co.uk.