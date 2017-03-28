Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A string of attractive villages along a popular Cheshire landmark have teamed up to launch a new arts event.

The Sandstone Ridge festival will be an arts and community celebration of Cheshire’s artists and performers with music, theatre, art exhibitions, author talks and poetry. It launches for the first time this year from May 18-21.

The villages of Cholmondeley, Burwardsley, Tattenhall, Bunbury and Malpas running alongside the low sandstone hills will hold events against the backdrop of some of Cheshire’s oldest prettiest villages and stunning landscapes.

The festival, supported by The Sandstone Trail Trust, will be based at the Cheshire Art Hub in Burwardsley where the centre is to run an exhibition of artists and craftspeople throughout the event.

A spokesperson said: “This is a new initiative with the ambition to grow the festival year on year to become one of Cheshire’s most popular art festivals, generating interest, debate, social engagement and increased visitor numbers to the area.”

Each village will host a day with Cholmondeley starting the festival on Thursday, May 18.

This will see a Cholmondeley Garden Tour with RHS Chelsea Flower Show award winning head gardener Barry Grain while best selling historical author Saul David will discuss ‘The Charge of The Light Brigade. Who Blundered?’

Friday May 19 centres on Bunbury where there will be a literary Lunch with renowned authors Matthew Dennison and Gareth R Roberts.

Eight of the country’s most talented young singers from the National Youth Choirs of GB will also perform a variety of music styles in a one off concert for the festival designed to appeal to all.

The festival visits Malpas on Saturday May 20 when former Cheshire Poet Laureate and widely published poet John Lindley will perform a medley of his work.

Mark Radcliffe, radio and TV presenter, will also hold his one man show with music and anecdotes Should You Be Interested?

On Sunday, May 21 in Tattenhall Sandstone Trail artist Kim Atkinson will exhibit her work of the landscape.

The day will include a talk on the past, present and future of the Sandstone Trail and Whattalife, a one woman play with music set in the 40s based on the life of Kathleen Ferrier and starring Lucy Stevens.

Tickets are available locally at Tilly’s Coffee Shop, Bunbury, Cheshire Arts Hub, Burwardsley, The Post Office, Tattenhall, The Old School Tea Rooms, Malpas or online at www.sandstoneridgefestival.co.uk. There will be refreshments at all venues.