A new exhibition at a Frodsham arts centre starts this Saturday.

Featuring the work of local artist Alison Stafford, the Association of Animal Artists’ Annual Exhibition runs until May 13 and represents the achievements of in excess of 60 artists, many of whom are based in the north of England.

The show in the art gallery at Castle Park Arts Centre, Frodsham, ambitiously takes the natural world as its theme, presenting artists’ responses in a vast range of media, from drawings in the humble graphite pencil, to paintings in acrylics and oils.

Alison specialises in horse and dog portraits, working predominantly in oil.

She regularly exhibits at Castle Park Art Centre with the Association of Animal Artists and will also be exhibiting in Shrewsbury in December.

Alison is chairwoman of the AAA, and says of the society: “We know that people from all walks of life have a deep love of the creatures around us, from the animals we cherish as pets to the world’s largest wildlife, from insects to reptiles to birds, from the tiniest and strangest inhabitants of our oceans to the whales themselves.

“The association welcomes both amateur and professional animal artists and is, to its knowledge, unique among our national wildlife art societies in supporting an exclusively British wildlife conservation charity.”

A percentage of sales goes to The Vincent Wildlife Trust, which has worked since 1975 for the recovery of the British otter, bat and water vole populations, among many others.