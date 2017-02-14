Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Peaky Blinders fans who fancy treading in the murky footsteps of the Shelby family but don’t want to trek all the way to Birmingham are in luck – an enterprising viewer and professional guide has launched coach tours of where the show is filmed in our own backyard.

The BBC’s hit gangster show may be set in the ‘second city’, but it was mostly shot in Cheshire and Merseyside.

Our own Arley Hall, near Northwich, takes on the role of the Warwickshire mansion owned by charismatic gang linchpin Tommy Shelby in series three and is one of the stars of ‘Who’s Gonna Stop Us?’ – one of Julie Kershaw’s six tours.

Julie, who runs the largest unofficial Twitter account about the show called @peskyblunders, explained: “I decided to set them up as I’m a big fan of the show and also a professional Blue Badge Tour Guide.

“As the show is largely filmed in Liverpool and the North West – despite being set in 1920s Birmingham – it struck me one day that I could combine my hobby with my day job and hopefully share my love of the area with the show’s numerous fans from all over the world.

“On the full day tour we will see where Tommy’s ambition has led him as he settles into his mansion.

“I loved Arley Hall when I visited it for the first time last year and can’t wait to bring more tourists to see it.”

In addition to ‘Who’s Gonna Stop Us?’, Julie offers two other Peaky Blinders tours of different lengths and three ‘mixed’ tours which combine filming locations with either a Liverpool City, Beatles or LFC tour for fans who are taking along non-fans.

A full historical commentary about each stop will be given.

The team at Arley Hall previously told The Chronicle that they’ve seen a rise in visitor numbers thanks to the ‘Peaky Blinders effect’.

Series four is due to hit our screens either later this year or in early 2018.

For more information, click here.