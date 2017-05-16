Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Anderton Boat Lift has revealed the beers and bands that will feature at its fifth annual beer and cider festival, being held between Friday, May 26 and Sunday, May 28.

In what promises to live up to the success of its previous festivals, 12 excellent beers from the North West and Wales will feature, as well as four ciders and two lagers.

Rock bands on the line-up will be Green Bullet from Crewe, playing on Friday night, and Northwich-based Reminds, playing on Saturday.

Some of the beers and ales featured at this year’s festival are Facers’ ‘Northern Star’, Phoenix Brewery’s ‘Wobbly Bob’, Dancing Duck Brewery’s ‘Ay Up’ and Southpost Brewery’s ‘Natterjack’.

Ciders include Thistly’s Cross’ ‘Whiskey Cask’ and Cotswold brewery ‘Cockeyed’s ‘Mango Cider’.

Graham Woods, events manager at Anderton Boat Lift, said: “This is one of our best festival line ups and I think will offer something really good for all tastes. What is certain is that there are few festivals that can offer such as spectacular setting. The towering Anderton Boat Lift is a masterpiece of Victorian engineering and its location on the River Weaver and Trent & Mersey Canal makes for unmissable location and wonderful atmosphere.

(Photo: UGC)

“Top local acts during the festival include Green Bullet, a high energy, Cheshire-based band who will be playing a mixture of covers from punk through to blues and rock and roll on Friday night.

“On Saturday, Northwich-based Reminds will play covers of bands from the 1980s until now. There will also be live music on Sunday night to finish off a great weekend.”

The Anderton Boat Lift near Northwich is the world’s first successful boat lift and an acknowledged masterpiece of engineering. Still in operation today, the lift is a fascinating combination of working historic structure and fun, educational experience.

(Photo: UGC)

Its site comprises a series of grassy terraces leading down to the River Weaver and the Lift View Marquee, where the beer festival is being held.

Food will be available throughout the evening, provided by the Lift’s in-house catering team.

The festival will be open from 6.30pm to 11.30pm and tickets can be pre-ordered for £5 by calling 01606 786 777 (£7.50 on the night).

Beer tokens will cost £2 each or ten for £15.00. Each night, freshly-sourced food will be available in the Lift View.