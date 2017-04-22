Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

West Cheshire Athletic Club capitalised on home advantage at the Essar Chester Spring 5 road race.

Katie Clarke, her sister Issy, and Keely Smith combined to secure the purple-vested outfit success in the women’s team competition.

Katie and Issy also claimed individual awards while club-mate Ethan Greenland was presented with the first under-20 men’s prize.

The popular annual fixture, part of the Cheshire Road Running Grand Prix, proved another big hit after attracting a race limit of 500 entries and sponsors Essar, represented by refinery manager Jon Mason, communications manager Rebecca Jones, and 15 employees who participated.

U20 junior Katie finished second lady in a West Cheshire AC female club record time of 30 minutes 42 seconds, ahead of Issy, who was presented with the U20 prize after clocking a U17 club age group record time of 31:54, and Keely, who posted 33:10.

Greenland claimed the first U20 men’s award after finishing eighth overall and posting a club age group best time of 27:19.

Matthew Sheen (Vale Royal) won the race title with a time of 26:18, ahead of runner-up Paul Jones (Shrewsbury) with 26:28 and third placed Przemyslaw Tomczak (Buckley), who clocked 26:30.

Diane McVey (Wilmslow) won the women’s title in 28:58, ahead of runner-up Katie, and third-placed Nicola Whitfield-Bird, representing Ellesmere Port Running Club, who posted 31:56.

Lee Jones was Deeside AAC’s first finisher in seventh spot with 27:08, ahead of club-mate Ethan Ackroyd (16th in 27:57). Jez Brown was first home for Buckley (11th in 27:42) while Colin Thompson (14th in 27:53) headed Helsby’s charge, and Steve Hayes (25th in 28:40) was first home for Deestriders.

Other West Cheshire AC finishers included Andrew Clague (35th in 29:29), Alex Staniforth (40th in 29:28), Mark Davies (46th in 29:45), Andy Carter (47th in 29:42), Richard Hayes (66th in 30:39) and U20 junior Sion Roberts (67th in 30:41).

Chris Palmer clocked 30:47 for 73rd spot, ahead of U20 junior Tristan McFarlane (91st in 31:48), Trevor Holmes (100th in 32:15), Ben McKean (136th in 33:53), U20 junior Rory Willson (139th in 34:05), Julian Tegg (160th in 34:29), Ian Ackroyd (220th in 37:09), Beth McMahon (fourth U20 junior lady in 38:31), Clare Mallon (10th over-40 lady in 38:44) and Angela Tegg (54th over-40 lady in 39:19).