Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

West Cheshire Athletic Club members are aiming to make 2017 a year to remember.

The Ellesmere Port Sports Village-based outfit is preparing for a second season in Division One of the North of England Track and Field League as well as summer campaigns in the Youth Development League Under 13/15 Premier Division and U17/20 North West League Division One.

Olivia Montez-Brown, Isobel Griffin Morris, and Sophie Percival will be hoping they can continue their impressive form after achieving high-ranking performances last year.

All-rounder Montez-Brown, who is studying at Augustana University in America, ended 2016 with a best heptathlon score of 5,254 points which secured eighth spot in the UK women's heptathlon ranking list and second place on the UK U23 women's list.

Her performance was achieved at Braderton, USA, on May 27, and she also ended the year ranked 25th in the UK women's long jump rankings after celebrating 5.91m at a meeting held at Sioux Falls, USA, on April 10.

Griffin Morris finished 2016 with the English Schools title and at the top of the UK U17 women's discus ranking list after hitting a mark of 46.48m at Wrexham’s Queensway Stadium on September 4 in a Cheshire League match, and she attained 12th spot in the UK senior women's list.

Percival powered her way to fifth spot on the UK U20 women's javelin ranking list after nailing a winning throw of 42.08m while representing England at Cardiff in the Welsh International Meeting held on July 20, and she added 13th position on the under 20 women's shot put list with a throw of 11.53m at Chelmsford.

George Hyde, who celebrated an English Schools intermediate boys shot put title last year at Gateshead, ended 2016 ranked third on the UK U17 men's ranking list with 15.23m.

Other West Cheshire members to achieve top-20 UK rankings included Emma Howe who finished 2016 in second spot on the U17 women's javelin list with 41.11m, Abigail Pawlett who compiled 2,899 points to finish 2016 ranked seventh in the under 15 girls pentathlon list, James McMahon, who ended 2016 ranked 11th on the U20 men's decathlon list with 5,869 points, and Matthew Pagan who posted 48.85 seconds for 11th position on the U17 men's 400m list.

Ethan Milligan cleared 1.92m to secure 15th place on the UK U17 men's high jump ranking list, while Evie Tipping powered her way to 16th place on the UK U15 girls hammer throwing list with 43.72m, and Ewan Bradley launched himself to 19th spot in the UK U15 boys pole vault list with 3.05m.

Lucia Pyne showed good form ahead of this today’s Cheshire County AA Cross Country Championships being held at Birchwood Forest Park, near Warrington.

The youngster, who is one of more than 50 West Cheshire members entered for the annual fixture, clocked a new personal best time of 21 minutes five seconds to finish first lady at the Ellesmere Port 5k Park Run.

Pyne was joined at the Whitby Park-based event by Rob Freeman who was fifth man in 21:35, Harvey Tegg who was seventh in 22:41, and Darren Shillington (21st in 26:30).

Ethan Greenland of West Cheshire AC posted 18:29 for second spot at the Delamere 5k Park Run, ahead of club colleague Emma Howe (30:29).