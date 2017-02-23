Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester produced a second-half super show to make it six wins from seven National League 2 North matches with a thrilling 37-26 victory at Sheffield Tigers.

After 50 minutes the Hare Lane outfit were 16 points adrift with a fair-sized mountain to climb.

But their pack eventually gained a stranglehold on possession and battered the Tigers with powerful carries that broke the gain line time after time.

Sheffield began strongly, playing into a strong wind, and on five minutes winger Jonny Sykes touched down for an unconverted try.

That was followed by a successful penalty, after Chester infringed at the breakdown, and then by Sykes’ second score of what developed into an exciting and compelling contest.

This time the conversion was added and the Tigers found themselves 15-0 up after only 14 minutes.

Chester captain Guy Ford reduced the deficit after a series of pick and goes from the pack, with debutant fly-half Josh Morris adding the extras, but they fell 18-7 behind before the first half was out after they were penalised for another breakdown infringement.

And, while Tom Foden’s introduction initially gave the visiting defence greater composure, Sheffield went three scores in front 10 minutes into the second half when left-wing Jamie Broadley ran over two tackles to notch an unconverted try.

The final 30 minutes were dominated by Chester, however, and almost straight after the restart, a series of powerful pick and goes by the forwards led to an unconverted try from Tom Cokell.

(Photo: Paul Best)

And on the hour mark more good play from the pack, notably Ford and Andy Bastin, resulted in a try for Ross White, who took a pass from Kyle Joseph and ran in from 30 yards.

An exchange of penalties left the score at 26-20 in Sheffield’s favour before Chester went in front for the first time after Foden found a gap in the midfield just outside the home 22 and broke through to score under the posts for a try Morris converted.

By now the Tigers defence was wilting and Foden crossed the whitewash for the second time before Bastin got the try his performance deserved.

Chester 2nds suffered a 52-10 home loss to Macclesfield 2nds.

James Whitelock-Wainwright beat the lone defender and crossed the white stripe for a really nice try before local lad Alex Bee went over with an opportunist effort.

But Macclesfield ran out comfortable winners after exploding into life in the final half-hour.

Christleton went down to a 49-10 defeat at Liverpool University.