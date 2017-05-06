Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester RUFC Junior Colts are celebrating becoming national champions!

The young guns beat Old Albanian 36-0 in the final of the RFU National U17 Plate at Worcester Warriors' Sixways stadium to round off an excellent season.

They won 11 of their 14 matches in the Raging Bull North West Colts League and overcame Penrith, Old Brodleians and, in the North of England Plate showpiece, Wolverhampton to set up the showdown with the unknown St Albans opposition.

Throw in the fact that the final was streamed live on the RFU website, played in front of hundreds of supporters and on artificial grass, then the pressure was on.

But Chester, captained by Harry Craven, passed their test with flying colours to claim the crown.

The game started at a frenetic pace with both teams well organised in defence and showing incredible physicality at the breakdown.

But the breakthrough came in the 17th minute when man-of-the-match Craven dummied and darted through a hole before side-stepping the Old Albanian's No 10 for a try under the posts that Harry Jacquiss converted.

And five minutes later the advantage was doubled after Wilf Smith took a reverse pass and ran unopposed to the line midway between the posts and the corner flag.

Jacquiss, from a much more challenging kick into the breeze, again added the extras.

And, after Matt Bate saw what would have been a stunning team try ruled out, Jacquiss slotted over a penalty to make it three from three from the tee.

Old Albanian, sensing it was now or never, started the second half strongly.

But Chester maintained their discipline and in the 50th minute they notched the critical next score courtesy of Tom Hancock.

He showed dogged persistence and pace to win a foot race with the Old Albanian's fullback and slide in for a well deserved try that Jacquiss one more converted.

And the game was up when the tireless Harry Wilkinson touched down for two tries in the space of 10 minutes, one of which Jacquiss converted.

Chester now move on to their next and final challenge of the campaign when they host Caldy Junior Colts in the Cheshire Under-17s Cup final at Hare Lane on Saturday, May 13 (12.30pm kick-off).

They will be hoping to follow in the footsteps of the club's Senior Colts, who beat Wirral Senior Colts in the Cheshire U18s Plate final.