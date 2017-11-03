Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester RUFC bounced back to winning ways as their fine home form continued with a 34-20 success over newly-promoted Huddersfield at Hare Lane.

Huddersfield began energetically, moving the ball wide to their left and taking play deep into the Chester 22, and they had the lead when Tom Owen found a sizeable hole in a somewhat brittle defence.

He stepped off his right foot into the gap and crossed for a try converted by fly-half Jonny West.

A few minutes later Owen managed another clean break, but a dangerous attack petered out with a home penalty.

Huddersfield's defence was putting in some heavy tackles when Chester moved the ball wide, but were consistently punished when they coughed up penalties.

(Image: Paul Best)

From a lineout close to the visitors' line, a well set-up maul allowed the home pack to drive the ball infield and then over the try line for an unconverted try after 15 minutes.

Five minutes later Kyle Joseph won quick line-out ball, which was moved left and right to stretch the Huddersfield defence.

When the ball was moved right from a ruck, a few metres from the line, wing forward Lewis Bradley deliberately knocked-on to stop a near-certain try. He was binned and Chester were awarded a penalty try to take a 12-7 lead.

Late in the first half each side managed to miss a penalty and it seemed the hosts would finish the half with a five-point advantage.

However, on the point of half time, fly-half Liam McGovern harnessed the gusting wind to produce a well-judged clearing kick that bamboozled wing Sam Nunn to set up a line-out on the Huddersfield 22.

(Image: Paul Best)

Ross White stole the ball at the ensuing line-out and when it was moved right Tom Foden appeared from the left wing to make a clean break deep into the 22.

From two quick rucks the ball was moved right again and overstretched the Huddersfield to set-up a converted try in the right-hand corner.

The Yorkshire outfit put a real squeeze on the Chester defence just after the 50th minute. There were five successive scrums close to the home line, and from the last of these inside-centre Will Milner found space to score a converted try.

Five minutes later another attacking scrum allowed Huddersfield to set up a penalty which West duly kicked to make the score 22-20 with the final quarter to go.

But, while Huddersfield threatened with the wind behind them, Chester dug deep.

(Image: Paul Best)

The ball was moved from side to side stretching the defence to breaking point and allowing captain Guy Ford to benefit from an overlap and cross in the corner to put Chester seven points in front.

Huddersfield were now chasing the game and making errors and in the last minute a Chester five-metre line-out was thrown to Joseph at the back.

This allowed his pack to maul first infield and then back towards the touchline for a try well converted by McGovern.

Chester head to Leicester Lions this Saturday.