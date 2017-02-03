Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ricky Walden admitted there was never a moment in which he felt competitive against Martin Gould - despite coming close to an incredible F66.com German Masters comeback against the defending champion.

The Chester cueman had a disastrous start in Berlin, losing the first four frames, before the interval offered some much-needed respite and a chance to claw back.

It was an opportunity that very nearly came to fruition, winning three frames on the bounce to set Gould’s nerves jangling before a poor break-off shot cost both momentum and the eighth frame, losing 5-3.

But having already consigned himself to the cusp of defeat early on, the feeling of coming so close to something special is not something Walden feels he will lose sleep over.

“I didn’t really compete in the game,” conceded the world number 17, who grew up in Bagillt in Flintshire.

“I felt rusty and I’ve not been practicing too much, I only just scraped through to the last 16 so I wasn’t sharp out there.

“I’ve been using a new cue as well. It’s not excuses, just a fact. Martin played a lot better than me and was a lot sharper when necessary.

“After the interval I was trying to commit to my shots, I had a few chances and a few 50/50 balls went in, which hadn’t earlier on, but that’s the way the game goes.”

Gould had yet to drop a frame in his title defence, a run that looked likely to stretch when Walden didn’t even get a chance to pot in the first two frames.

A break of 63 extended the lead to 3-0, while the former Flint High School student was taken to the brink by the time the interval came in the best-of-nine encounter.

But without varying too much of his approach, Walden was able to battle his way back, as a break of 62 was followed up by smaller, yet meaningful, efforts.

And it appeared momentum would take the game to a deciding-frame, with Walden set to fancy his chances against a man ranked two places lower in Gould, though the theory only proved elementary.

Walden added: “I felt that once it had got to 4-3, I could have got my foot in the door but my first shot was poor and he ruthlessly punished me.

“I didn’t really have too much of a look-in after that. When you’re one frame from defeat it can only take one mistake for you to be packing your bags.”

