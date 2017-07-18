Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

World-class Paralympians are on the starting list for British Cycling’s National Paracycling Championships this weekend.

World and Paralympic champion Jody Cundy OBE and Paralympic medallist Rik Waddon, from Chester, will be among the competitors vying for a national jersey.

Hosted by Chester Road Club and sponsored by Pearson Financial Management and Toni & Guy Chester, the event promises top-class racing involving road and time trial bikes, trikes, hand cycles and tandems.

The championships kick off on Saturday (July 22) with the time trial being held around the Saighton circuit, made possible thanks to the support of Abbey Gate College, who are providing the facilities.

(Image: Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

Racing will begin at 9am and there will be 55 competitors taking part.

The following day will see the road circuit race taking place at Marsh Tracks in Rhyl, starting at 11am.

There will be 47 competitors in action in the circuit race, which promises exciting bunch racing for spectators.

Event organiser and Chester Road Club member Martin Christmas said: “We are very proud to be hosting this event and it’s great to see some big names on the start list.

“We hope that local people will come along and support the events and join us in welcoming some of the best British paracyclists.”