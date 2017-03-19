Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

West Cheshire AC ace Olivia Montez-Brown has secured two first-team All-American honours at the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships in Birmingham, Alabama.

Chester-born Montez-Brown, representing Division II school Augustana University, which is based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, finished fourth in the pentathlon with a personal best score of 3,863 points - after taking eighth place in the long jump with a leap of 5.77m.

The all-rounder from Great Sutton started the pentathlon by posting 8.72 seconds for fourth position in the 60m hurdles, cleared 1.62m for eighth in the high jump, hit a 10.87m personal best for seventh in the shot put, long jumped 5.72m for third, and rounded the 800m in a personal best time of 2:23.02 for fifth.

This side of the pond there was also success for West Cheshire AC ace Abigail Pawlett as she smashed a club record and pocketed two medals.

The all-rounder produced a personal best pentathlon score of 3,341 points at the England Athletics Indoor Championships in Sheffield.

Pawlett’s performance broke the under-15 girls club record for the event and secured a gold medal in the Northern competition and a silver medal overall.

Pawlett, who had been crowned the England Athletics U15 girls indoor 60m hurdles champion two weeks before, long jumped 5.16m, hit 9.69m in the shot put, cleared 1.52m in the high jump, clocked 8.86 seconds in the 60m hurdles, and rounded the 800m in a time of 2:33.83 for a new personal best points tally.

Birthday boy Casper Armstrong and Milo Halliday earned Cheshire top spot in Manchester.

The West Cheshire AC duo joined forces for their county and secured Cheshire success in the U11 North West Fun In Sportshall Athletics Competition.

Cheshire compiled a winning total of 480 points, ahead of runners-up Lancashire on 459, third placed Merseyside with 449, Greater Manchester in fourth spot with 444, and Cumbria in fifth place on 378.

West Cheshire AC’s Carys Roberts, Martha Willetts, Ruby Wisbey, Sara Pearson, Jane Farrell teamed up for Cheshire in the U11 girls competition and finished third in the team event behind eventual winners Lancashire and runners-up Merseyside.

Six West Cheshire AC members represented Cheshire at the CAU Inter-Counties Cross Country Championships.

Issy Clarke was second counter for Cheshire at the testing Prestwold Hall course in Leicestershire and finished 79th overall in the U17 women’s race, while her sister, Katie, was fourth team counter for Cheshire in the U20 women’s race and 60th overall.

Isaac Tait negotiated the U13 boys race for third spot in the Cheshire team and 137th place overall, while Lucia Pyne was fourth counter for Cheshire in the U13 girls event and 138th overall.

Ethan Greenland finished sixth for Cheshire in the U17 men’s race and 139th overall alongside training partner Ethan Ackroyd, from Deeside AAC, who secured third spot for North Wales and 69th place overall.

West Cheshire AC’s Sion Roberts was seventh home for Cheshire’s U15 boys team and was 196th overall.

Ellesmere Port Running Club duo Carol Parsons and Liz Renondeau secured fifth and sixth counting positions for Cheshire women’s team who finished seventh, ahead of team-mate Nikki Bird (122nd) and Ellesmere Port-based Kate Titlow (124th).

Keely Smith of West Cheshire AC won her age category and finished third lady in the Wrexham Marathon with a new personal best time of 3:26:46.

Clubmate Trevor Holmes won his age category and finished ninth overall in the Wrexham Half Marathon with a time of 1:27:32.

And Chris Palmer clocked 1:19:56 to finish 22nd in the Wrexham 20 Miles Race, ahead of clubmates Andy Carter (24th in 2:20:13) and Luke Ellis (57th in 2:35:48).

Dave Dentith and Andrew Clague made it a one-two for West Cheshire AC at the Chester 5k Park Run.

Dentith clocked a new personal best of 18:20 for victory, just five seconds clear of Clague, while Sammy Hollins posted a new best of 19:54 for sixth spot, ahead of Peter Smith (41st in 24:18), Patrick Tait (81st in 26:17), Adam Carlile (82nd in 26:21), Sarah Hughes (16th lady in 27:07), Brian Beattie (111th in 27:46), Ingrid Tait (87th lady in 35:45) and Anne-Marie Tait (89th lady in 35:47).

Alex Staniforth of West Cheshire AC posted a new personal best of 18:12 for second spot at the Delamere 5k Park Run, ahead of clubmates Trevor Holmes (eighth in 19:42) and Emma Howe (54th lady in 31:46).

Rob Freeman of West Cheshire AC clocked 20:50 for fourth place at the Ellesmere Port 5k Park Run, ahead of John Pughe (16th in 24:30), Aaron Scott (17th in 24:51), Rosemary Rogers (fourth lady in 25:10) and Grace Scott (sixth lady in 28:11).