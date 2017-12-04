Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Winning is all that counts and nobody knows that feeling better than Ricky Walden.

The Chester-based potter was behind for the whole of his titanic second-round tie against Jamie Jones in the Betway UK Championship - except when it mattered most.

From 5-4 down the 35-year-old managed to clinch the final two frames to set up a clash with Kyren Wilson in the last 32 at the Barbican in York.

“It was very tough,” said world number 23 Walden, who is eight places lower in the rankings than fellow former Shanghai Masters champion Wilson..

“I was thankful to get over the line. I didn’t lead until the final frame so it was a really tough game.

“I felt under pressure from the start and Jamie led right from the get go. The conditions were tough but I managed to get across the line in the sports hall. It’s something you have to get through.

“I need to stick in there and let my game develop. In these kind of tournaments, you don’t play well game after game.

“So when you’re not playing so great you have to stick in and get the results and then hopefully you want to play good in the next rounds.”

Walden has overcome a nagging back injury to enjoy two victories at the competition but believes he’ll have to be at the top of his game to beat Wilson tomorrow (Tuesday).

The two-time semi-finalist said: “I just need to play well of course. If I can get my level out there then it’s no problem.

“If my level isn’t there then it’s tough. He’s a tough player and a very difficult player. He’s in good form and hopefully I can do the best I can.

“Physically I feel okay, I’ve been suffering with a back injury recently, but since I’ve been up here and I’ve not been struggling too much.”

