Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ricky Walden had no complaints despite coming within striking distance of a first ranking event quarter-final for more than a year.

The Chester potter has been struggling with back problems for some time but clicked into form at the Dafabet Northern Ireland Open with a run to the last 16.

However, his tournament reached an end when he was stopped in his tracks by a 4-2 defeat to the resurgent Robert Milkins, who could be on course for his first ranking title.

Just getting to the latter half of the week was a boost in itself for Walden, though, even with the disappointment of getting so near to the weekend in Belfast.

"He played okay, I stuck in there to get to 2-2 and was controlling the game, but I didn't get enough of a grip of it to change that into a win,” said the world number 23, who is originally from Bagillt in Flintshire.

"But Robert is playing well, he deserved to win. I did have the lead but the best-of-sevens spin quick; you've got to take the advantage very soon otherwise you're going to find yourself out of there. I can't have any complaints, I missed a few balls and a few rubs of the green didn't go my way.

"But I can't say I feel too bad about things, I'm improving and my back is getting stronger with more games that I play."

Next up for Walden is the UK Championships in York, seen by many as the second biggest tournament in the calendar and bettered only by the World Championships.

The 35-year-old, whose last of his three ranking titles came at the International Championship three years ago, has made the semi-finals of the big Barbican Centre event twice in the past.

"My back is feeling okay, the first two games were more difficult for it but having two in the day was fine," said Walden who, prior to going down to world number 34 Milkins, had edged out Jimmy Robertson 4-3 earlier in the day.

"I've got no pains so hopefully I can wake up, get back home pain free and get ready to practice,

"I want a good few days up in York, it always has good crowds and good tables so I'm looking forward to being able to get going."

Watch the Northern Ireland Open LIVE on Eurosport, Eurosport Player and Quest with Colin Murray and daily studio analysis with Neal Foulds.