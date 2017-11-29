Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Pain free at last, Ricky Walden can finally focus on sharpening up his snooker in a bid to add to his title collection, writes Luke Baker .

Walden has won three ranking events in a 16-year professional career - the last of those being the International Championship back in 2014.

For the past year the Chester cueman has been battling a debilitating back injury.

But since having pain-relieving injections just over a month ago, Walden is finally starting to feel close to 100% fit.

The 35-year-old hasn't reached the quarter-finals of an event since October 2016 - an unfathomable drought for a player of his ability.

But a run to the last 16 at the Northern Ireland Open a week ago was a step in the right direction and he comfortably dispatched Duane Jones 6-1 in the first round of the Betway UK Championship in York today (Wednesday).

"This is the best my back has been for a long time, since last Christmas really," said Walden, the world number 23.

"It's been hell for months, really horrible, but I feel as though I’m moving forward now with big strides.

"It's getting better each practice session, each day and I'm getting more confidence. That's what hits you hardest - you can't practise, you can't get any confidence or game time and then results don't go your way.

"It has been tough but I'm playing pain free and it's getting stronger each week. There's still a lot of work to do - there are certain shots that don't feel great out there. On the other hand, I've improved so much from a month ago.

"It's just about looking forward and I feel like a good run this week could give me even more confidence."

Walden hit breaks of 90 and 118 as he comfortably dispatched world number 108 Jones to set up a second-round clash this weekend with world number 47 Jamie Jones.



"Only time will tell if longer matches and a busier schedule will affect it," added Walden about his back. "I haven't had that many big, long days yet.

"I played a couple of best-of-sevens in a day in Belfast last week and lost my second one to Robert Milkins but I didn't have any pain. That was a good test.

"My first-round match (against Duane Jones) was in and out really. I played a couple of great frames and a couple of not great ones but I stuck in there well and had a little bit of luck. Overall, I'm pleased to get through.

"I've got a few days off now and it's important to be as strong as I can each day. If my back gives up on me in the tournament then I'll have to prepare for the next one."

