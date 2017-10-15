Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Paul Economides has set his sights on the Commonwealth title after claiming the Central Area strap.

The super-bantamweight, who lives in Vicars Cross, was in fine form to see off Artif Ali with an eighth-round stoppage at Barnsley Metrodome.

The victory moved Economides up to sixth in the British rankings and he now wants the chance to take on Ashley Lane – his conqueror earlier in the year.

Since beating the 30-year-old, Lane has gone on to win the Commonwealth title.

And that is something that Economides wants to claim off him.

But if that doesn’t come off then a domestic clash with the likes of Jazza Dickens, Gavin McDonnell or Gamal Yafai could be in the offing.

“The Commonwealth title is a dream of mine and I have already been on to [promoter] Dave Coldwell about a rematch with Ashley Lane and that is something we are working towards,” said Economides.

“I’ve been through a lot in the past couple of years and had a few knock-backs along the way but I feel really positive about what the future holds and I’m ready to seize my chance now and get myself fighting for more titles.

“I felt like I was robbed when I faced him last time and I want the chance to exact some revenge.”

Economides was full of praise for his trainer Steve Goodwin, who he trains with at Chester Boxers in Hoole, after dismantling Ali, with a 10-week training camp paying dividends.

“I felt so good and when I was in round eight it felt like round one to me, I was feeling in the best condition I’ve ever been in,” he said.

“I was getting told off by my corner for smiling during the fight. I was that fired-up.

“Steve Goodwin and me are 50/50 in this and we invest so much into it. We made a few little changes to the way we do things and they paid off so I think we’ll be doing more of that in the future.

“I want to thank Steve Goodwin, Dave Coldwell and my sponsors DGM Solicitors for all their help and support in getting me to this point.”