Paul Butler says he is 'looking forward to the next chapter in his career' after parting ways with promoter Frank Warren.

The 28-year-old from Great Sutton's departure from Queensberry Promotions was confirmed this afternoon (Tuesday).

A statement from Warren's Queensferry Promotions read: "As of today Queensberry Promotions are releasing Paul Butler from his current promotional contract.

"As his manager and promoter, Frank Warren guided Paul to the British super-flyweight title, WBO Inter-Continental super-flyweight title, WBA Inter-Continental super-flyweight title, WBA Inter-Continental bantamweight title, IBF bantamweight title and most recently the WBO International super-flyweight title.

"We wish him all the best for the future."

Former IBF bantamweight world champion Butler also confirmed the news on Twitter.

The Vauxhall Motors ABC graduate said: "As of today I will no longer be contracted to Queensbury/Frank Warren promotions. Me and my team will decide this week where we go from here.

"Looking forward to the next chapter in my career, of late it's been stop start so onwards and upwards from now on."

Chester -born Butler has won his first three fights under new trainer Joe Gallagher.

He was hoping his next bout would be against Jamie McDonnell in an all-British battle for the WBA bantamweight 'regular' title.

But the fight has fallen through and an agreement has now been reached for McDonnell to take on Liborio Solis in a rematch.