Deeside Dragons dropped to a tough 4-2 defeat at Whitley Warriors in their final game of 2016.

A stellar performance from 16-year-old goalie Jonah Armstrong was not enough to secure the Dragons a valuable road victory.

Shaun McKenzie’s side held a 2-0 lead midway through the second period but Whitley eventually managed to take control of the contest.

Deeside faced the long trip up to the North East just 24 hours after clashing with the Blackburn Hawks.

But there were no signs of fatigue as Filip Supa got the visitors off to a quick start when he fired home just 55 seconds into the game.

Armstrong made a string of sublime saves to protect the lead, first denying Shaun Kippin and then Liam Smedley from close range.

Into the second and the Dragons doubled their advantage through Cain Taylor before Kippin answered back with his first of the night.

Deeside held on at 2-1 to the end of the period, but shots were heavily in favour of the hosts at 44-17.

Armstrong continued to keep the Warriors at bay in the final frame as the attempts on goal kept on coming his way.

But the Dragons’ resistance was eventually broken in cruel fashion with 12 minutes left as the puck deflected off a skate and trickled over the line. Callum Wilson claimed the tally for the home side.

Just three minutes later Whitley were in front as Kippin tallied his second of the game with a wicked strike.

Deeside responded well as they tried to level the score once more, but with Armstrong pulled Harry Harley broke clear to ease the puck into an empty net and seal the victory for the Warriors.

Impressive goaltender Armstrong was chosen as the Dragons’ player of the night for his outstanding 55-save performance.

McKenzie said he was ‘proud’ of his side for their battling effort with just 12 players available and a game only the night before.

He tweeted: “We battled hard and just ran out of legs at the end.”

Warriors coach Dave Holland described it as an ‘excellent’ result.

Deeside stay sixth in the NIHL North 1 Moralee Conference going into the new year as Whitley jumped up to fourth.

The Dragons have three weeks off before a critical back-to-back home and away against the Hawks across January 7-8.