Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Deeside Dragons will let loose two teams on the ice next season after the revamp of English ice hockey was completed.

Scott McKenzie’s senior side will take their place in the new-look NIHL North One following their incredible escape from relegation.

They will be joined by familiar foes Billingham Stars, Blackburn Hawks, Solihull Barons, Solway Sharks and Whitley Warriors as well as promoted Nottingham Lions.

And the 10-team Moralee Conference will be completed by Hull Pirates, Sheffield Steeldogs and Telford after the closure of the Premier League.

That means the Dragons and their league rivals will now play each other four times in a bumper 36-game campaign.

And that is not the only exciting development for the Deeside Ice Rink outfit.

It was confirmed at the NIHL North section meeting on Sunday that the Dragons will field a second side in the Laidler Conference.

The team, which will replace the club’s current under-20 side, will face Altrincham Aces, Blackburn 2, Bradford Bulldogs, Coventry Blaze, Hull Jets, Sheffield Senators, Sutton Sting, Telford 2 and Widnes Wild across a 36-game season.

The Dragons were fully supportive of the new league structure and, keen not only to progress in what is now the second tier of British ice hockey, they want to develop local and junior talent.

And to that end their application for a team in NIHL North Two was unanimously supported by English ice hockey bosses.

Dragons player/head coach McKenzie, who confirmed a coaching team will be put in place for the second side, said: “It is an exciting time for the club.

“But what we can’t do is get carried away.

“We’re coming off the back of a great season but we can’t get ahead of ourselves.

“The bar has been raised with the introduction of the three Premier League teams and we’ll be doing our best to build a team that will once again be able to compete.

“But our aim remains to remain financially stable and provide kids with the opportunity to play ice hockey.

“The introduction of a second side will certainly do that in what will also be a competitive division.”

The Dragons secured their NIHL North One survival with a thrilling overtime victory in their promotion-relegation showdown with Widnes last month.

The league season will begin on the weekend of September 2-3.

Games ending in a draw after 60 minutes will go to five minutes of three-on-three overtime and penalty shots if required to decide a winner.