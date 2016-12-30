Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A group of enthusiastic young girls are hoping to cheer an ice hockey team to success in 2017.

The Dragonflies cheerleading team was formed in April 2016 to provide a morale boost to the players of Deeside Dragons and top class entertainment for the crowds.

The team is coached by Buckley cheerleading coach Yen Leung. The girls are all Deeside Ice Skating Club members and the team consists of girls from aged seven to 16.

Their first performance was at the Dragons home game on November 6 and was such a great success, they’re now a regular fixture at each home game and are growing in confidence with each match.

Their next performance is Sunday, January 8, at the next Deeside Dragons home game.