Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A date for Paul Butler ’s eagerly anticipated world title fight is set to be announced – as two fellow Vauxhall Motors ABC graduates get ready to return to the ring.

Butler has been patiently waiting for his all-British battle with WBA bantamweight world champion Jamie McDonnell to be confirmed.

And Eddie Hearn, who is McDonnell’s promoter, has stated that confirmation ‘should’ arrive this week.

The Matchroom supremo said on Twitter on Saturday: “Should finalise Butler date next week.”

That will be music to the ears of the 28-year-old from Great Sutton who made it clear who he wanted to fight next after knocking out Carlos Ruben Dario Ruiz in his last outing in April.

Frank Warren-signed Butler, who is bidding to win his second bantamweight world title after claiming the IBF crown in 2014, said at the time: “He’s (McDonnell) a very good champion, and he’d give me a good fight, but I just think I’ll be timing it perfectly.

“I think he’s struggling with his weight, I think everyone saw the flaws in his game in his last outing [against Liborio Solis in November], which I thought he lost massively but somehow managed to keep hold of his title.

“But I’m sure if me and Jamie were to box he would do everything correct with me saying that.”

Butler came through the ranks of Vauxhall Motors ABC, which is now known as Wirral CP Boxing Club. So, too, did Matty Fagan and Mason Cartwright.

And the duo will be representing Ellesmere Port on Saturday night when they star on a VIP Boxing Promotions Show at Leigh Sports Village.

Fagan will be hoping to make it three straight victories after a points win over Ross Jameson in Wigan in March.

And to that end the 29-year-old has been sparring with super-featherweight world title challenger Stephen Smith.

Cartwright, who trains alongside Fagan at the No Limits gym in Liverpool, will be competing in the first eight-round contest of his professional career.

The 24-year-old has won nine of his 10 fights since turning professional and would otherwise have an unblemished record had his showdown with Justin Menzie last year not ended in a technical draw after an accidental clash of heads.

Cartwright, who is promoted by BoxNation chief Warren, knocked Sam Omidi out inside 40 seconds in his last outing in April.

On Saturday he is set to take on veteran Chris Jenkinson and, if successful, he will look to fight for a title later in the year, with a bout on the undercard of the big Liam Smith-Liam Williams rematch a possibility.