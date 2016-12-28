Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The popular Essar Chester Round The Walls Race made a welcome return on Boxing Day.

The annual festive run, which was cancelled last year due to what organisers West Cheshire AC called 'specific circumstances', welcomed 500 runners from far and wide, including six from America, one from Spain and one from Switzerland.

The winner came from much closer to home, however.

First to cross the finish line at Chester Racecourse was Liverpool Harrier Matt Jackson, in a winning time of 21 minutes 35 seconds. He negotiated the multi-terrain 6km event nearly one minute ahead of his nearest rivals.

Louise Webb, a member of Birmingham-based Birchfield Harriers, clocked 24:16 for victory in the women's race, 39 seconds clear of second-placed Emily Kearney (Wirral AC) and Vale Royal AC's Kate Titlow who was third in 25:20.

Jackson carved a decisive lead from the start of the race in front of the Roodee grandstand and powered his way to the front of the field of 493 finishers, ahead of runner-up Leon Foster (Leeds City AC) in 22:43 and third-placed James Smith (Southampton AC) in 22:51.

Liverpool Harriers' Andrew McQue was fourth in 23:05, ahead of Ian Wetherall (Sale Harriers), who posted 23:08 for fifth spot, Ieuan Kearney (Wirral) in sixth place with 23:40, Helsby's Colin Bishop who was seventh in 23:43, Chester Tri's Adrian Bellwood, eighth in 23:46, Wirral's Arran Kearney, ninth in 23:50, and 10th-placed Simon Roberts in 23:53.

Deeside's Ethan Ackroyd posted 24:32 for 20th position, just one place ahead of West Cheshire's first three finishers Dan Mitchell in 24:41, Everest adventurer Alex Staniforth who clocked 24:56 for 28th spot, and Jac Goodall (29th in 25:11).

Ellesmere Port Running Club's Nicola Whitfield Bird finished fourth lady in 26:08, ahead of Sarah Kearney (Wirral), fifth in 26:18, Wrexham's Emma Crowe (sixth in 26:22), Pensby's Lisa Grantham (seventh in 26:40), Helen Whitby of Vale Royal (eighth in 27:02), Wrecsam Tri's Helen Davies (ninth in 27:20), and Wirral's Aileen Kearney (10th in 28:11).

Host club West Cheshire AC's other finishers included Greg Jones (53rd in 26:54), first over-60 veteran Joe Joy in 27:32, Rob Freeman (third over 60 veteran in 28:14), Julian Tegg (100th in 29:43), Ian Ackroyd (121st in 30:27), Daniel Jeory (143rd in 31:06), Phil Howe (241st in 34:07), Brian Beattie (third over 70 veteran in 36:19), and Andrew Gore (445th in 43:28).