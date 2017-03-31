Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester Gladiators head to Eccleston Lions tomorrow (Saturday) seeking their first win of the season after a tough start to the new North West League campaign.

Back-to-back defeats to Fitton Hill Bulldogs and Wigan St Cuthberts mean the Gladiators find themselves in the lower reaches of the table having had a blank weekend last week.

But there were plenty of positives for head coach Adam Turner and his players to take from the 24-16 reverse against St Cuthberts, who are fancied to mount a strong title challenge.

Turner said: "It was a big improvement compared to our opening game and I was pleased with the performance against a very good team.

"There are still one or two things that we need to work on and we need to find some more consistency in our performances but overall it was pleasing and gives us something to build on."

Turner was particularly pleased with the impact Sam Hudson made on his debut and he will retain his place for the trip to Eccleston.

The Lions have beaten Wigan Bulldogs and Blackpool Scorpions to date with a defeat to St Cuthberts the only blemish on their record so far.

Meanwhile, there were encouraging signs for the Gladiators' junior teams at the weekend with the under-10s producing the performance of the day to record a 32-24 win in Warrington against Rylands Tigers Sharks.

The U9s hosted a well-organised Halton Farnworth Hornets Blacks team and gave a very promising display in a narrow loss with some strong individual performances.

A mixed U7s/8s team took on a strong Wigan St Judes Golds side and showed huge courage to stand up to the physical challenge.

The star performance came from Isaac Perritt, who scored four tries.