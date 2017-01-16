Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Anastasia Dobromyslova's bid for a unique BDO World Darts Championship title may be over - but she still has plenty to look forward to.

The three-time champion of Ellesmere Port ace was aiming to become the first ladies player to claim the crown while pregnant.

And Dobromyslova, who is due to give birth next month, made the perfect start at the Lakeside.

She beat Rhian Griffiths 2-1 and then close friend Lorraine Winstanley 2-1 to set-up a semi-final showdown with Corrine Hammond.

But that's where the 2008, 2009 and 2013 winner's run came to an end as she was beaten 2-0 by her Australian opponent, who went on to lose the final 3-0 to Lisa Ashton.

(Photo: Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Afterwards heavily pregnant Dobromyslova said on Instagram: "My battle for trophy over... On our way home. So many other things to look forward for us now)). Many thanks to my sponsors #Lstyle,#monsterdartsbarrels#babystyle. I'll be back."

Dobromyslova, who plays for Temple Bar in the Cheshire Ladies Super League, was born in Russia but has made the Port her home with husband, and fellow darts player, Tony Martin.

The pair both play for Cheshire.