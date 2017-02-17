Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There will be nine seats available to Chester FC fans for their away clash with Maidstone United this Saturday.

The decision has been made on safety grounds with a new stand under construction at the Gallagher Stadium.

The rest of the travelling Blues support will be in a flat, uncovered standing-only area.

They might also have a restricted view of the game.

Any fans needing a seat for the game need to get in touch with the Stones direct.

A Chester FC statement says: "As some will be aware, Maidstone are currently having a new stand constructed at the Gallagher Stadium – the football club have emphasised to us how sorry they are for any inconvenience this may cause to fans.



"The decision on the arrangements for fans have been made by the club's safety group, as the building work is taking place at the north end of the ground."

(Photo: Terry Marland)

Maidstone have emphasised 'it would not normally be the type of hospitality they would hope to offer'.

The Stones moved to the Gallagher Stadium, which also has a 3G artificial pitch, in 2012.

Chester fans who need a seat should contact Maidstone on 01622 753817.