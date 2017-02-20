Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Warrington Wolves are running a rugby holiday camp in Chester during February half-term in partnership with Chester Gladiators.

The camp will run from 11am until 4pm on Thursday February 23 at The Cheshire County Sports Club in Upton, home of the Gladiators.

It is open to boys & girls aged 6-11 and will include skills, drills and games to develop young players in a fun environment with coaches from the Wolves’ Charitable Foundation.

No previous experience of rugby league is required and children will need boots, trainers, appropriate clothing, a packed lunch, snacks and plenty of drinks.

The camp costs £20 for the day and all attendees will receive a gift and certificate.

Paul Foster, club development officer for Chester Gladiators, said: "It's fantastic that Warrington Wolves are coming back to Chester and a great opportunity for young rugby fans to develop their skills with professional coaches from a Super League club.

"Rugby league continues to grow in Chester and we're grateful to Warrington for recognising and supporting this. We now have five junior teams at Chester Gladiators and hopefully in the future some of this young talent will be breaking into the professional ranks."

Places can be booked now but numbers are limited. For more details call 07512 355396 or email info@chestergladiators.com .