Upton JFC is proud to announce that they are the 2017 recipients of the Cheshire FA Charter Standard Community Club of the Year award.

The club prides itself on its inclusive philosophy and endeavours to provide football for all – as demonstrated this season with the development of girls’ football training and the inclusion of a new Open Age team and the well-established Vets team in the Chester & Wirral League.

These initiatives have proved very successful, with more than 50 girls now training each week, and teams preparing to play competitively in the Cheshire Girls League next season.

There was also success for the Open Age team in winning the Cayzer Shield, a match played at Chester FC’s stadium.

The junior boys’ teams within the club continue to go from strength to strength, with strong numbers in all age groups.

There has also been great success this year, with the U10, U11, U12 and U14 teams all represented in Cup Finals.

The U12s won the Knock Out Shield, while the very successful U14’s team won both the Eastham & District JFL Cup and the Chester & District Knock Out Cup.

Chief executive officer of Cheshire FA Steve Stewart said: “The annual FA Community Awards presented by McDonald’s aim to recognise and reward the people and organisations that are driving grassroots football.

“There is no doubt that the quantity and quality of all our Award Winners this year is a brilliant reflection of the astounding work that is being carried out by volunteers and clubs – male and female – young and old - across Cheshire.”