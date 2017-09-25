Load mobile navigation
Chester FC 2 Maidenhead United 0

All the action as the Marcus Bignot era gets off to a flyer

  1. The Harry Mac welcomes new boss Marcus Bignot before the game1 of 10
  2. Ryan Astles is mobbed after opening the scoring early on2 of 10
  3. Marcus Bignot on the sidelines during the game3 of 10
  4. Ice-cool Ross Hannah converts his penalty4 of 10
  5. Ross Hannah celebrates after settling the contest5 of 10
  6. The main stand rises as one at the end of a first home win in 20176 of 10
  7. Marcus Bignot addresses the players in a post-match, on-pitch huddle7 of 10
  8. Marcus Bignot and his players salute the supporters8 of 10
  9. The smiles say it all as the players leave the pitch9 of 10
  10. Fans on the Harry Mac clap the Blues off the pitch10 of 10
