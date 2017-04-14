Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC were outclassed as they dropped to a 2-0 defeat away at Forest Green Rovers.

Jon McCarthy's side failed to register a shot on target on a tough trip away to the promotion chasers on Good Friday.

Goals from Christian Doidge and Liam Noble condemned the Blues to a third loss against Mark Cooper's side this season.

Jon McCarthy handed a full debut to Liam Davies as he made four changes from Tuesday's loss to Lincoln.

The hosts made an extremely quick start and almost scored inside the first few minutes at the New Lawn.

Captain and top scorer Christian Doidge was released beyond a backpeddling Chester defence but saw his shot across goal bounce away off the foot of the post.

From the resulting corner Omar Bugiel climbed highest but Elliott Durrell was there to acrobatically clear off the line.

The Blues found themselves pinned back for much of the opening 20 minutes, but put in a series of brave blocks to hold off the home side.

When Forest Green did get their efforts through Alex Lynch was there to deny them, including a flying stop from the dangerous Kaiyne Woolery.

The Rovers forward almost got lucky when his fierce strike deflected off Johnny Hunt and looped onto the crossbar.

Chester managed to compose themselves, but they were unable to test Rovers goalie Sam Russell throughout the first period.

Lucas Dawson showed the frustration when he picked up the first card of the game for sliding in on Dale Bennett.

The opening half somehow ended goalless which gave the Blues a chance to assess.

McCarthy had started with three at the back, but reverted to a back four after the restart.

Forest Green ripped up those plans when Doidge was slid through once more but this time he was able to coolly sidefoot past Lynch on 49 minutes.

Striker James Alabi cut a frustrated figure up top with little service and when the ball did reach him he was unable to make it stick.

Woolery struck the post again when his low drive bounced clear as the shots kept coming.

The Blues boss tried a triple substitution in an attempt to spark something. Alabi, Dawson and Hunt were replaced by Tom Shaw, Matty Waters and James Akintunde. The latter making his first appearance after a long injury layoff.

But within a minute of those changes the hosts had sealed the points.

Liam Noble, who himself had only been introduced five minutes earlier, curled home a tidy effort from 20 yards with quarter of an hour to go.

Perhaps Chester's best moment came in the final five minutes as Durrell lashed an effort which grazed the top of the Rovers net.

That was as good as it got for the Blues as they slipped to a third successive loss.

Results elsewhere leave them four points clear of the National League drop zone. Next up is relegation-threatened Woking at the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium on Easter Monday.

MATCH FILE

Forest Green: Russell, Tilt, Monthe, Traore, Ellis, Bennett, Doidge, Bugiel (Noble 68), Woolery (Mullings) 78, Wishart (Kelly 74), Cooper

Subs: Kelly, Noble, Mullings, Robert, Gosling

Goals: Doidge (49), Noble (74)

Bookings:

Chester: Lynch, Vassell, Astles, Hughes, Hunt (Waters 70), George, Joyce, Dawson (Shaw 70), Durrell, Davies, Alabi (Akintunde 70)

Subs: Roberts, Marsh

Bookings: Dawson, George, Shaw

Referee: Adrian Quelch

Attendance: 1936 (143)