When John Rooney made the switch from Chester FC to Wrexham during the summer it caused, unsurprisingly, a stir among Blues fans.

And fears grew that a similar scenario could play out this month after rumours surfaced on social media over the past week that another Blues midfielder, this time Ryan Lloyd, could be making the move to the Racecourse.

Thankfully, however, that seems highly unlikely and there is understood to be little substance to the rumours.

However, Lloyd's future remains up the in the air with the Port Vale man, whose loan spell expired at Chester following Sunday's 3-0 home defeat to Solihull Moors, heavily linked with a move to Steve Burr's Southport.

While Wrexham boss Dean Keates is in the market for players, the Dragons are targeting strikers and the Chronicle understands that Lloyd is not on the radar for a side who are battling at the wrong end of the table and who are operating under a tight budget.

But Southport, along with Chester, remain very much in the hunt for the 22-year-old, though.

(Photo: Wrexham AFC)

A transfer fee of as high as £20,000 has been mooted, although it is likely it could be short of that figure for a player who is out of contract at Vale Park in the summer.

Chester have offered their own terms to Lloyd and are hopeful of keeping the player at the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium, with the Newcastle-under-Lyme born man understood to prefer that option, playing in central midfield as opposed to a likely left wing berth under Burr.