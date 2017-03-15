Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC boss Jon McCarthy is hoping to retain as many players from his current squad as possible for next season.

Every member of the Chester squad will see their deals expire at the end of this season and the club have acted swiftly in a bid to keep their core group.

Contract offers have already been sent out to much of the team and, while no ink has been put to paper just yet, McCarthy says feedback has been positive.

“We have acted quickly this year with regards to putting in offers to players and we’d hope to get much of it done early on so we can plan better for next season,” said the Blues boss.

“We got offers out to players quickly and it will be a case of them coming back to us over the coming weeks.

“This current group have done well for me this season and helped us move on another level so they deserve the chance to build on that.

“Hopefully we can get things in place sooner rather than later.”

The Chronicle understands that Tom Shaw is close to being the first to agree fresh terms with the club, having previously stated his desire to remain with the Blues beyond the end of this season.

Teenage defender Sam Hughes has been offered fresh terms but is expected to leave the club via a tribunal at the end of the season, with clubs in the Championship and Premier League both chasing his signature.

One man who the Blues are keen to keep hold of is 14-goal striker James Alabi, one of the stars of the season for the Blues.

Alabi was the subject of a bid from League Two Barnet in the January transfer window, an offer rejected by the Blues, and Chester are likely to have to fend off plenty of interest in the striker if they hope to retain his services.

And while McCarthy has one eye on plans for next season the Blues boss knows that points still need to be picked up between now and the end of the campaign if the club are to secure their safety and keep their hopes of achieving a top-half finish on track.

Chester host Eastleigh (3pm) on Saturday before welcoming Macclesfield Town to the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium on Tuesday night (7.45pm), games that McCarthy is expecting to glean something from after having a free weekend with no game last Saturday.

“We’ve two tough games coming up against two strong sides but we have fresh legs and we will be ready to go for it from the off,” said the Blues boss.

“We had no game last weekend, which didn’t suit us, but we want to pick up at least three points from these next two games to make sure we get ourselves safe.

“I think we’ll have a strong finish to the season. We have had our rocky spell and we lost those four games in a row but we now have a run of games where we can really go and get something.

“Before the Tranmere game we looked at four wins, four draws and four losses. We have had a loss so now we need to grab ourselves a win.”