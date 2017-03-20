Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Eastleigh boss Richard Hill deflected praise on to his players after their last-gasp 1-0 victory at Chester FC .

A 90th-minute strike from Scott Wilson secured the Spitfires' second successive success since the return of Hill.

But, while he felt his decision not to make a late change was crucial, he said: "It's nothing I've done particularly.

"The players are grown men and I can't make decisions for them when they're on the pitch.

(Photo: Terry Marland)

"All I've done is give them a bit of leeway and let them make decisions based on what they know I want. People always work better when you give them responsibility.

"I even sat in the stand first half and let Ben Strevens get on with it. Everyone knows I'm being supported by (senior players) Strevens and Craig McAllister and I wanted Ben to see what it's like to stand on the touchline."

Hill toyed with changing his system after centre-back Reda Johnson went off injured.

But he was glad he didn't as eight minutes later Wilson stuck to earn big-spending Eastleigh a win that moved them above Chester in the Vanarama National League standings.

"For a mad ten seconds I thought about it and then I came to my senses and thought, 'no, we'll stay as we are and keep our one point'," said Hill to the Southern Daily Echo .

"As it happened, Chester went to a back four and it just opened them up a bit. They had two in the middle, we had three and now we had pace up front in (sub) Scott Wilson against their two central defenders

"It ended up backfiring on Chester but you shouldn't crucify their manager Jon McCarthy for trying. It's a bit easier away from home to set yourselves up to make sure you don’t lose."

(Photo: Terry Marland)

Hill added: "The game could have gone either way but now we've won everyone says, 'what a great performance', but we could have played exactly the same, got beat and everyone would have said it was a poor performance.

"But apart from the beginning of the second half, which we didn't start well, I thought we just edged it.

"The players worked hard in training and they deserve all the credit."