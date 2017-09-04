Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC manager Jon McCarthy believes a true reflection of where his side are at will come after tomorrow night’s trip to Solihull Moors (7.45pm kick off).

The under-pressure Blues manager watched his side snatch a late 1-1 draw at managerless bottom side Torquay United on Saturday and having come under-fire from sections of the home faithful due to a slow start to the season, McCarthy knows his side need to start delivering the goods but bemoaned the bad luck with injuries and postponements that his side have had so far.

Chester currently sit in 21st position in the National League, occupying the first spot in the relegation zone and face a Moors side who sit second bottom.

Tomorrow night’s game is the rearranged clash between the two sides after the season opener was postponed just 24-hours before the game owing to safety concerns over Solihull’s Damson Park home, issues that have now been resolved.

“We’ve got a small squad, we’ll have the smallest squad in the league this year, if we pick up any injuries it’s more significant to us because of the size of the squad,” said McCarthy, who has seen all four of his strikers suffer injuries already this season.

“Some of the stuff we’ve had to deal with has been horrendous. Solihull first game, to be without four strikers, to have the situation with Macclesfield the other week, when we had to travel back on the Saturday, there’s a situation here what is clearly is a strong group and once we have everybody fit we’ll turn those draws into wins and the position will look good.

“We've still got our game in hand on Tuesday and that gives us a true reflection where we’re at.”

McCarthy could have issues defensively tomorrow night after both John McCombe and Ryan Astles both picked up knocks at Plainmoor on Saturday.

Veteran centre back McCombe took a nasty blow to the face in the build up to a disallowed goal for the Gulls and was substituted some time later.

Said McCarthy: “John McCombe, is that a situation where they have a player sent off? Look at the state of his nose. He’s had his nose broken in the box, an horrendous challenge, and it should ‘t have been allowed to happen. They’ve got away with one.

“Got a Ryan Astles, might have broke something, but he’ll play, that’s why he’s Ryan Astles. We’ll have to look after him.”