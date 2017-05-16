Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It’s been over a fortnight now since Chester FC ’s 2016/17 Vanarama National League season was wrapped up.

A season that had at one stage promised so much ended up finishing in miserable fashion as Chester, as high as seventh at Christmas time, ended up in 19th place and two points above the drop.

Last week we launched our end-of-season survey and had a massive response from Blues fans who had their say on what has been and what may be to come. The results will be announced throughout the week and in full in this week's Chronicle .

With home attendances down on the 2015/16 season, we asked what the club needed to do to get back onside - and your answer was pretty comprehensive.



We had over 450 responses to our survey and 55% of you said that the only thing that would see the crowds flock back to the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium would be winning football, something that, with Chester winless at home in 2017, was badly lacking this past season.

A distant second was the need to increase the club’s presence in the city centre and the surrounding areas, which polled 15%.

Reducing ticket prices (12%) was third while an enhanced match day experience and better ticketing incentives both registered 6% of the total vote. Better communication with the fan base came sixth with 5%.

We also had plenty of anonymous feedback left via the survey. Here’s just a few.