Chester FC boss Jon McCarthy doesn’t believe this weekend to be pivotal for him and his side.

The Blues boss has come in for criticism from some sections of the fan base owing to a slow start to Chester’s National League season and a perceived continuation of the poor form endured at the back end of the last campaign.

Speaking to the Chronicle on Wednesday, McCarthy stated his belief he is the right man for the job with the Blues despite some building pressure and the manager doesn’t believe this weekend to be a defining one and is adamant his side will be hitting their pre-season targets by the time they reach their 10th league game.

Chester travel to high-flying Aldershot Town on Saturday (3pm) and host Macclesfield Town on Bank Holiday Monday before what, on paper at least, look like two more favourable games against Torquay United and Solihull Moors in the following two games.

“It would be great for the media to build it that way, I get that, you have to make an event out of everything,” said McCarthy.

“But not for me. Last week was pivotal, the week before was pivotal. I get the feeling and I get how you can build that up if things don’t go right this week but I don’t want to be any part of that.

“There is a run of games after that where there is a Torquay and there is a Solihull, it’s probably that end of there that is pivotal to us in terms of hitting our targets for the first 10 games.

“I’d would knock back that idea about this weekend because you can try and build some pressure on our players that actually, well, it’s the next game, Aldershot. It could be really significant in terms of kicking us on but I don’t think it’s pivotal in any other respect.

“I expect us to have the amount of points I thought we would after 10 games. If we get it right this weekend we could have a lot more and be sat much higher up.”

The Chester boss says that the postponement of the opening day clash at Solihull Moors still rankles with him and believes that has hurt their plans so far.

He added: “We’re behind in terms of everybody else has played one more game than us and that just hasn’t been fair and the way those games have been put in hasn’t been fair. But that brings us together and makes us stronger but if we get that little bit right then everything we’ve done so far becomes the right things.”

“There are a lot of teams in this league who have lost more games than us already. There is a pattern with my teams and as a football club as how we have to be.

“I don’t think I’m here stating fanciful things, I just really believe in the process and everything we are doing and everything we are doing so far tends to back up what I had said in pre-season. All the stuff that I have said, it is what’s happening.”