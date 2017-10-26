Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Marcus Bignot is hoping everybody can pull in the same direction to help Chester FC climb the National League table.

The Blues boss watched his side claim a dramatic late 3-2 win at home to Barrow on Tuesday night , where Lucas Dawson’s 94th-minute strike sparked jubilant scenes among home supporters.

And after what has been a miserable campaign so far, the win lifted Chester out of the bottom four and the Blues boss believes that it could be a turning point for his team this season - but he called on the help of all connected with the club.

Said Bignot: “For me, I feel like we’ve implemented what we wanted to do in terms of the infrastructure and the way me move forward on and off the pitch, and if we can bring everybody together in the same direction and get the positivity around (the club) - getting supporters through the turnstile is massive for us.

“It’s not just the players who contribute, it’s the staff, it’s the supporters and it’s you guys in the press. There are a lot of positives to talk about but we have a tough season ahead of us and we need everybody.”

Bignot handed debuts to striker Jordan Archer and left back Jordan Gough in the win over Barrow, with both impressing and Archer opening his goal-scoring account for Chester after just 11 minutes.

The duo added to the arrival of loanees Reece Hall-Johnson and Offrande Zanzala, with the quartet already making an impact.

But the Blues boss was coy on whether there would be further additions, although it is understood that some players may have to leave to accommodate.

“We ever want to keep evolving, and these group of players have got the opportunity to do that,” said Bignot.

“When I came into the club I was more than happy to work with the squad, but I think everybody could see it needed help and in certain areas we were light so we needed reinforcements to come in to add to competition, and when we do lose players we have got players of equal ability to come in, and I think we’re starting to see signs of that.”