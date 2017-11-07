Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Marcus Bignot has called on his Chester FC players to put in a performance to befit the support they will get from the stands against Wrexham tomorrow night.

The Blues play host to the Dragons at the Swansway Chester Stadium (7.45pm kick off) live on BT Sport, with a bumper crowd expected for the first clash between the two sides to take place without the safe travel 'bubble' restrictions since the teams have met following Chester's reformation in 2010.

And the charismatic Blues boss expects his players to put it all on the line and says they should need little encouragement to get fired up for the game.

"I think the players have a duty to get the supporters behind them, but when you talk about derbies, and in particular a derby like this, the atmosphere takes care of itself," said Bignot.

"The players should be able to thrive from the off. The players will be inspired and galvanised by the atmosphere our supporters create.

"I think for me, nights like Wednesday, it helps me as a manager because you don’t have to say a lot. I think the occasion and what it means to our supporters takes care of itself, and the players will be under no illusions about what is required. For me it is a lot easier as a build up for a game. You want our players to thrive in that environment. We have experienced the game and the atmosphere at Tranmere, and we came through that.

"Our challenge will be to put in a performance to befit the support we will get."

Dean Keates' Wrexham side have been going well in the National League and look to be serious contenders for a return to the Football League after a near 10-year exile.

Wrexham sit third, three points of top spot, but Bignot isn't too concerned about what the opposition will be doing, preferring instead to concentrate on what his side bring to the table.

"It’s probably the two smallest managers in the league on the touchline," he joked.

"But it’s not about them it’s about us and I believe this group is now beginning to represent the DNA in terms of what we want as staff, which is pleasing. On Wednesday I want a performance that not only makes me happy but makes sure our supporters go home happy as well.

"We have to run further than them, we have to tackle harder than them, we have to jump higher than them. We have to apply ourselves in terms what the crowd want and what they expect. Tackles will be going in - first balls, second balls.

"Then there comes a game plan where you hope you have intelligent players who can embrace the atmosphere but stick to a game plan. Hopefully where we are physically, mentally and tactically at the moment we can come out on top.

"I thrived on them as a player. I love them. It’s for fans to get the bragging rights and I am a supporter at heart and I know what it will mean for weeks and months to come. I can’t wait and I can’t wait to see what our supporters are all about. The supporters are seeing what my team is all about now and I can’t wait to see our fans in a cross-border derby."