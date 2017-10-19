Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It’s been a whirlwind week for Reece Hall-Johnson.

The 22-year-old right back signed a one-year deal at League Two side Grimsby Town on Monday following a successful trial spell, but fast forward three days and Hall-Johnson is now settling into new surroundings having joined Chester FC on loan until January.

The former Norwich City and Braintree Town defender is likely to make his Blues debut at home to Boreham Wood on Saturday after regular right back Andy Halls picked up his fifth booking of the season in the FA Cup loss to Kidderminster Harriers on Saturday.

And he is keen to impress.

He said: “I’m really keen to get out there on Saturday and show the fans, and even show Grimsby back home that I’m good enough to play and good enough to play here. We need the win mostly, though.

“I’d been at Grimsby for a while and the gaffer (Russell Slade) really liked me, but they already have two right backs and I need to play games so I was over the moon to come here.

“I played here last year and I quite like the stadium and it comes across as a big club to me so I’m very excited.

“I’m quite attacking and I like to get on, but I know defensively we have to be solid so that will be my first thought.

“The gaffer has shown faith in me and anyone with faith in you you are always happy to play for.”

With Chester languishing in the National League relegation zone two positive results in the next two home games against Boreham Wood and Barrow on Tuesday could see them haul themselves out of the bottom four.

And the magnitude of the games is not lost on Hall-Johnson, who was a key member of the Norwich side that won the FA Youth Cup in 2013 where they overcame a Chelsea side in the final that included Premier League players Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Nathan Ake, among others.

Added Hall-Johnson: “Saturday is important for me and for the football club to get off to a good start and Tuesday is massive because they are only one place above us and it is very big for us.”