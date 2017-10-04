Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Marcus Bignot says he has learned a lot about his Chester FC players after they fell to a disappointing 2-0 loss to Woking on Tuesday night.

The Blues competed for periods of the game but found themselves coming up short against an impressive Cards side, with the defeat highlighting some of the deficiencies that have dogged Chester so far this season.

And while the 2-0 win over Maidenhead United in his first game in charge provided some hope that a corner had been turned, Bignot says he was waiting for a performance like this so that he could see exactly the size of the task at hand.

“I’ve came into this job and the right here, right now is about results,” he said.

“We have got to find a way when we are not playing well that we don’t lose football matches. In a couple of weeks time we will have that mentality, and I’ve learned a lot about the group tonight.

(Image: Terry Marland)

“They have been great for me up until tonight but in a positive way out of a negative result and performance I have learned a lot about them.

“I wasn’t one to get too carried away with the result last Saturday and I was kind of waiting for this because there is a reason why I’m standing here today and a manager has gone. It isn’t just down to a manager, there is blame on both parts. But to learn so quickly is a blessing.

“We have got make sure this isn’t repeated again.”

Goals in each half from Kane Ferdinand and Jamie Philpot secured the three points for Anthony Limbrick’s side who now sit third in the National League while Chester remain in the relegation zone.