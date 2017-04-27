What to expect at Five Guys

Chester FC face their final game of a turbulent Vanarama National League season this weekend when they welcome Boreham Wood to the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium (12.15pm).

Manager Jon McCarthy goes into the game knowing that he and his team, who are safe from relegation barring a nine-goal swing on the final day, need a win to lift some of the gloom.

The Blues haven’t won at home in 2017 and are on a run of 15 defeats in 20 games after their 5-2 loss at Sutton United last weekend.

We caught up with the Chester boss this morning who talked on the week that was, the defeat at Sutton and the pressure and criticism that has arrived owing to their poor form on the pitch.

He also previewed the weekend’s clash with Boreham Wood and spoke on his views on the season as a whole.

You can catch his full interview in the above video.