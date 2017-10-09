Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It may have been short on goals but it wasn't short on action.

A gritty performance from Chester FC , aided by some stellar goalkeeping from Alex Lynch, helped Marcus Bignot's Blues side to a share of the spoils at Prenton Park as they battled their way to a 0-0 draw .

On the back foot for much of the contest Chester had the heroics of Lynch to thank on more than one occasion as the he denied James Norwood several times while keeping out goal-bound efforts from Dylan Mottley-Henry and Gerry McDonagh.

At the other end Chester did go close through Ross Hannah in the first half and a James Akintunde in the second, but it was very much the Blues who left the field the happier of the two sides and the 1,198 travelling fans had something to cheer come the final whistle.