Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Latest Chester FC news with Dave Powell and Mike Fuller Share this video Watch Next

Having returned to winning ways at Southport last weekend, Chester FC head into tomorrow night's clash with Tranmere Rovers in buoyant mood.

A bumper crowd is expected to be in attendance at the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium for a game that will be screened live on BT Sport.

We've been down to the Deva this morning to catch up with Blues boss Jon McCarthy ahead of the visit of Mickey Mellon's National League promotion chasers.

The Blues boss spoke on his desire to see the crowd become the 12th man and also spoke on how the team had prepared this week and what the current injury situation may look like.

As we revealed this morning, midfielder Lucas Dawson is set to sign for the Blues after the former Stoke City man impressed Blues management during a recent trial spell.

You can find out all the goings on via our video with Chester reporter Dave Powell, who sat down with Mike Fuller today.