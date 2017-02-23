Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It's fair to say that 2017 has not been kind so far to Chester FC .

Saturday's 4-2 loss at Maidstone United made it four defeats on the spin for the Blues and means they have won just once, a 2-1 win at Braintree on January 7, since the turn of the year.

Our Blues reporter Dave Powell has been down to the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium this morning to speak with manager Jon McCarthy as the club look to get back to winning ways at Andy Preece's Southport on Saturday (3pm).

Will Theo Vassell be fit? Will Ross Killock be handed a start? Will we see a return to 4-4-2? We have team news and all the build-up ahead of the trip to Haig Avenue and, as always, will be covering all the action via our live blog from 2pm.