Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Jon McCarthy insisted the better team lost after his Chester FC side suffered a devastating late 3-2 defeat at title-challenging Dagenham & Redbridge.

The Blues were heading for three huge points after the impressive Luke George and Tom Shaw struck within the space of nine second-half minutes to cancel out Jack Sheppard's opener on the stroke of half-time.

But with five minutes of normal time remaining Corey Whitley equalised from the penalty spot after Johnny Hunt was sent off for handball.

And, deep into injury-time, disaster struck when Harry Maguire-Drew slammed home the goal that hauled the Daggers up to second and left Chester nine points behind the play-off places in 12th.

Just like the defeat at Dover Athletic one week earlier, the Blues did not get what they deserved.

But, with some justification, their manager took an enormous amount of pride in what he had witnessed.

What did Jon McCarthy say?

"There is frustration with the result but not with the performance. We were better than Dagenham and I think their manager accepts that and they all go home relieved and lucky to have got the points.

"My lads were outstanding again. We've come here and scored two goals and to have the sequence of events that goes against you... the officials were brilliant with me, talking to me, but it's almost when you come here, people look and say, 'Dagenham need to win this game', so when we are the better and we go 2-1 up, it's like there has to be six minutes added on, there has to be this decision, there has to be this free kick, it has to go this way, because people can't seem to accept that Chester were the better and should have won the game.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Share this video Watch Next

"That happened a little at Dover last week as well. There's almost a perception in everybody's heads that it should happen. But not in our dressing room. We were the better team.

"There will come a point when that will go for us. There'll come a point when it won't be 1,200 when you're looking to go second in the table, we'll have 4,000 people at our place when we're looking going to second in the table, and then those type of things will go for us.

"It's a learning thing. We'll take and it will make us stronger and it will make us better over these next six to eight games when we play all those top teams.

"But right at this moment we aren't getting what we deserve for our efforts. Yet we will look at the mistakes we made. No excuses.

"But there is an element, there is a psychology, and there is a perception around the game when we come to these sort of places, but we will win that battle and we will be better.

"I'm enthused that we came here and put on a performance against team second in the table."